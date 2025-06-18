Left Menu

Three Maoists Killed in Alluri Sitharamaraju District Standoff

Three Maoists were killed during a police operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, sparked by intelligence reports. The identities of the deceased remain unknown, and investigations continue as police increase surveillance to detect further threats.

Three Maoists were killed in an armed confrontation with police forces during a combing operation in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The operation, executed based on intelligence inputs, led to the fatalities, although the identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be confirmed, officials reported.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar informed PTI of the engagement, while Rampachodavaram DSP GS Prasanth stated that the retrieval of the bodies was pending. Intensified surveillance continues across the tribal areas to monitor and address any remaining Maoist activities.

