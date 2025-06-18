Three Maoists Killed in Alluri Sitharamaraju District Standoff
Three Maoists were killed during a police operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, sparked by intelligence reports. The identities of the deceased remain unknown, and investigations continue as police increase surveillance to detect further threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Maoists were killed in an armed confrontation with police forces during a combing operation in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The operation, executed based on intelligence inputs, led to the fatalities, although the identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be confirmed, officials reported.
Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar informed PTI of the engagement, while Rampachodavaram DSP GS Prasanth stated that the retrieval of the bodies was pending. Intensified surveillance continues across the tribal areas to monitor and address any remaining Maoist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- Alluri
- Police
- Operation
- Surveillance
- Intelligence
- Investigation
- DSP
- Superintendent
- Tribal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site; U.N. demands investigation
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
Justice Rally: The Fight for Truth in Vimal Negi's Death Investigation
Mysterious Animal Attack Leaves Six Dead in Barwani, Investigation Underway
Tragic Murder of Dalit Youth Sparks Investigation