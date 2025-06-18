Delhi Classroom Construction Scam: Unraveling Controversies and Allegations
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case involving alleged financial irregularities during the AAP government's tenure in classroom construction in Delhi. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are accused, with claims of excessive costs and procedural violations. The AAP refutes the charges, attributing them to political motives.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe Wednesday by searching multiple locations in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation tied to the alleged classroom construction scam during the AAP government's previous term, according to official sources.
Following a criminal case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a Delhi Anti-corruption Bureau FIR, ED officials have scrutinized at least 37 premises associated with contractors and private entities. This investigation reveals potential financial misconduct linked to constructing over 12,000 classrooms, incurring costs purportedly inflated to Rs 2,000 crore.
High-profile AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, were named in the complaints, suspected of financial misappropriations. Both have faced separate ED investigations for different alleged scams. The AAP has dismissed the corruption allegations as politically driven, questioning the integrity of the investigative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Temporarily Suspends LOCs in Supertech Money Laundering Case
Satyendar Jain Faces ACB Scrutiny Amidst Allegations
Satyendar Jain Criticizes BJP's Politics Over Education Reforms
Political Drama Unfolds: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Under ACB Scrutiny
EU Weighs Adding Russia to Money Laundering 'Grey' List