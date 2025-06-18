Mastermind Mukesh and Team Nabbed for Daring Delhi Loot

Four men have been apprehended for a daring theft of Rs 26 lakh from a trading office in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The group was led by Mukesh, 24, a former employee familiar with the office's operations. His accomplices, Rajmal alias Raju, 44, Motilal, 26, and Kailash, 22, were also arrested. A fifth suspect, Kamlesh, remains at large.

The heist took place on May 31, when Kamlesh and Kailash, masquerading as couriers, restrained an employee and absconded with the cash. After analyzing footage from around 250 CCTV cameras, the police managed to trace the suspects to Rajasthan, leading to their arrest.

