Mastermind Mukesh and Team Nabbed for Daring Delhi Loot

Four men have been arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh from a Delhi trading office. The heist was orchestrated by Mukesh, a former employee, along with three accomplices. After meticulous planning, they executed the robbery and fled, but were later caught after extensive CCTV analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:06 IST
Four men have been apprehended for a daring theft of Rs 26 lakh from a trading office in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The group was led by Mukesh, 24, a former employee familiar with the office's operations. His accomplices, Rajmal alias Raju, 44, Motilal, 26, and Kailash, 22, were also arrested. A fifth suspect, Kamlesh, remains at large.

The heist took place on May 31, when Kamlesh and Kailash, masquerading as couriers, restrained an employee and absconded with the cash. After analyzing footage from around 250 CCTV cameras, the police managed to trace the suspects to Rajasthan, leading to their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

