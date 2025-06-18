Shocking Allegations Rock Child Care Home

Allegations of rape and blackmail have surfaced at a child care home in Azizganj, drawing attention to a case involving the center's head and one of his associates. According to a police officer, a worker at the Bal Grih child care facility claims she was repeatedly assaulted and harassed by her supervisor.

The accused, identified as Nemchand, reportedly harassed the worker since she was posted there by the Social Welfare Department last year. Allegations include using a compromising video to blackmail her. Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed that an FIR has been filed citing these grave charges.

Both Nemchand and Mukesh Dixit, the associate, face severe charges including gang rape and criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, a video involving the worker recently surfaced online, leading to administrative action against her. Authorities are actively investigating and have sent the victim for a medical examination.

