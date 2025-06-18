Escalation in Middle East: Israeli Strikes Target Iran Amidst Rising Tensions
Israel's military destroyed five Iranian attack helicopters in western Iran. The conflict led to deserted streets in Tehran and Pakistani nationals fleeing Iran. Tensions heightened as Iran's ambassador criticized Trump's calls for surrender. Israel's strikes also damaged Iran's nuclear facilities, although Iran claims resilience.
Israel's military announced the successful destruction of five Iranian AH-1 attack helicopters at a base in the Kermanshah area, intensifying the regional conflict. The aftermath has seen streets in Tehran mostly abandoned, a vivid illustration of the escalating tensions.
Pakistanis in Iran, caught amid rising instability, have begun leaving the country, making their way back home through the Taftan border crossing. Pakistani telecommunications worker Ghulam Mustafa Ijaz recounted the hasty escape, highlighting the perilous situation in the region.
Iranian Ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, condemned the comments of U.S. President Donald Trump as hostile, underscoring Iran's determination to continue its nuclear activities for peaceful purposes, despite Israeli strikes damaging two key nuclear facilities around Tehran.
