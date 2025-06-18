Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Naxal Threat: Explosives Seized in Critical Operation

Security forces successfully recovered 14 IEDs and over 50 kg of explosives from a Naxal camp in West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation. The operation, near Chitpil village, targeted explosives intended for security forces. The recovered devices were safely defused, and investigations are ongoing.

Chaibasa | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security personnel have dismantled a Naxal camp, recovering 14 IEDs and over 50 kg of explosive materials. The operation, conducted in the forested areas of West Singhbhum district, was aimed at intercepting explosives targeting security forces.

The mission, carried out near Chitpil village, led to the successful defusing of all recovered explosive devices. Authorities confirmed that the operation was part of ongoing anti-Naxal efforts in the region.

Further investigations into the recovered materials and operations of the Naxal camp are currently underway, as security forces continue their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

