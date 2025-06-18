Security Forces Thwart Naxal Threat: Explosives Seized in Critical Operation
Security forces successfully recovered 14 IEDs and over 50 kg of explosives from a Naxal camp in West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation. The operation, near Chitpil village, targeted explosives intended for security forces. The recovered devices were safely defused, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, security personnel have dismantled a Naxal camp, recovering 14 IEDs and over 50 kg of explosive materials. The operation, conducted in the forested areas of West Singhbhum district, was aimed at intercepting explosives targeting security forces.
The mission, carried out near Chitpil village, led to the successful defusing of all recovered explosive devices. Authorities confirmed that the operation was part of ongoing anti-Naxal efforts in the region.
Further investigations into the recovered materials and operations of the Naxal camp are currently underway, as security forces continue their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Eliminate Terrorists in North Waziristan Operation
Security Forces Recover Explosive Cache Looted by Maoists in Odisha
Security Forces Inflict Major Defeat on Naxal Leadership in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Intensify In Chhattisgarh After Top Naxal Leader Neutralized
Countdown to 2026: Security Forces Target Top Maoist Commanders