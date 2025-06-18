Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Human Remains Found in Bengaluru Percolation Pit

Human bones and a skull have been discovered in a percolation pit at an apartment in Begur, Bengaluru. The remains were found by workers during routine cleaning. The police have filed an Unnatural Death Report. Forensic analysis is underway, with results expected in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery, human bones and a skull were found inside a percolation pit at MN Credence Flora Apartments in Begur, Bengaluru. The remains came to light during routine cleaning activities outsourced by the residents' welfare association.

The Begur police, who were alerted to the situation following a complaint from the president of the residents' welfare association, have filed an Unnatural Death Report. According to the police, the skeletal remains were unearthed by workers engaged in cleaning the pit this past June 16.

Local authorities have sent the bones and skull for forensic analysis, with results anticipated to take up to a week. The investigation is ongoing as officials wait for further details from forensic experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

