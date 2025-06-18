International Job Scam Exposed: Indo Kyrgyz Global Pvt Ltd Under Scrutiny

Police in Delhi have arrested three individuals associated with Indo Kyrgyz Global Pvt Ltd, implicated in a massive international job fraud operation and human trafficking, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The company operating out of Mangolpuri took advantage of over 500 Indian job-seekers by falsely promising high-paying overseas employment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, collecting more than Rs 4.62 crore from victims. Many workers faced coercion and mistreatment abroad, officials revealed.

While Mahavir Singh, the chief accused and director of the company, remains at large, officials have apprehended his son Sahil Narwal, finance head Atul Mathur, and HR manager Kamal Kumar. The investigation is ongoing to locate additional victims and uncover the full scale of the fraud.

