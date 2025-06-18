Left Menu

Bengal Battles for Water Supply Amidst Financial Hurdles

West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Minister, Pulak Roy, highlighted the state's struggles with the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' due to the Centre withholding Rs 2,254 crore. Despite limited resources, the state is striving to provide piped water. Allegations of corruption in water connections were addressed, urging evidence-backed action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Minister, Pulak Roy, on Wednesday informed the state assembly of challenges in implementing the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. According to Roy, the Centre's delay in releasing Rs 2,254 crore is hampering efforts to supply piped water to homes.

Responding to a query from TMC MLA Tapasi Mondal, Roy emphasized the state's commitment despite federal-level obstacles, managing to arrange Rs 457 crore from its resources. Mondal, initially elected as a BJP member, switched allegiance to TMC during the year.

Additionally, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul highlighted alleged demands for money in exchange for water connections, to which Roy responded by encouraging the filing of an FIR if evidence exists, denying any statewide knowledge of such malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

