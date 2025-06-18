Outrage and Investigation: Gopalpur Beach Gang-Rape Sparks Protests in Odisha

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Odisha Police launched a thorough investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student on Gopalpur beach. This incident has sparked widespread protests led by the opposition Congress, with demonstrators accusing the state government of failing to protect women.

The case, involving ten accused, was handed over to the CID Crime Branch after being labeled a 'Red Flag' situation by Odisha DGP YB Khurania. Consequently, local police have arrested the ten individuals, including four minors. The adults, including the prime accused, have been remanded to judicial custody, while the minors await a decision from the Juvenile Justice Board on their trial status.

Led by Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress protests targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, leading to clashes with security personnel. Meanwhile, prominent figures such as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have voiced strong condemnation of the crime, highlighting the alarming rise in violence against women in Odisha and calling for governmental accountability and the Chief Minister's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)