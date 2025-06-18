Left Menu

Gujarat Seeks Compensation from Air India After Tragic Plane Crash

The Gujarat government plans to claim Rs 2.70 crore from Air India for losses incurred by resident doctors after a plane crash at a medical college in Ahmedabad. The crash resulted in 29 fatalities, including four MBBS students, and an ongoing investigation is underway by central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:31 IST
Gujarat Seeks Compensation from Air India After Tragic Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government is preparing to claim Rs 2.70 crore in compensation from Air India following a devastating plane crash at a medical college in Ahmedabad, which led to the loss of resident doctors' belongings, a state minister disclosed.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel announced at a press conference that while the state has yet to decide on compensating victims' families, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively investigating the incident alongside other central agencies. The crash killed 29 people, including four MBBS students.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, tragically ending the lives of 241 individuals on board and impacting many on the ground. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, expressed their condolences to all affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025