Gujarat Seeks Compensation from Air India After Tragic Plane Crash

The Gujarat government is preparing to claim Rs 2.70 crore in compensation from Air India following a devastating plane crash at a medical college in Ahmedabad, which led to the loss of resident doctors' belongings, a state minister disclosed.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel announced at a press conference that while the state has yet to decide on compensating victims' families, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively investigating the incident alongside other central agencies. The crash killed 29 people, including four MBBS students.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, tragically ending the lives of 241 individuals on board and impacting many on the ground. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, expressed their condolences to all affected families.

