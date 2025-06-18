Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, Four Arrested

Police in Delhi have arrested four individuals involved in a fake call centre operation. Led by inspector Amit Kumar, the team uncovered the scam at Lal Kuan, resulting in the arrest of the operator and three accomplices. The operation involved deception over airport job offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operating in the city. The raid, conducted at Lal Kuan, Badarpur, led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the scam.

The operation, spearheaded by inspector Amit Kumar, unveiled a deceptive scheme run by Raju, the call centre operator, and his associates. The group promised fake airport job opportunities to unsuspecting victims.

Raju, previously arrested for cyber fraud, hired three women, Sayma Bano, Niharika, and Karishma, promising them salaries and commissions. The group collected fees under the guise of completing formalities. Authorities are probing the case further.

