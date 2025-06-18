Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, Four Arrested

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operating in the city. The raid, conducted at Lal Kuan, Badarpur, led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the scam.

The operation, spearheaded by inspector Amit Kumar, unveiled a deceptive scheme run by Raju, the call centre operator, and his associates. The group promised fake airport job opportunities to unsuspecting victims.

Raju, previously arrested for cyber fraud, hired three women, Sayma Bano, Niharika, and Karishma, promising them salaries and commissions. The group collected fees under the guise of completing formalities. Authorities are probing the case further.