Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, Four Arrested
Police in Delhi have arrested four individuals involved in a fake call centre operation. Led by inspector Amit Kumar, the team uncovered the scam at Lal Kuan, resulting in the arrest of the operator and three accomplices. The operation involved deception over airport job offers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operating in the city. The raid, conducted at Lal Kuan, Badarpur, led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the scam.
The operation, spearheaded by inspector Amit Kumar, unveiled a deceptive scheme run by Raju, the call centre operator, and his associates. The group promised fake airport job opportunities to unsuspecting victims.
Raju, previously arrested for cyber fraud, hired three women, Sayma Bano, Niharika, and Karishma, promising them salaries and commissions. The group collected fees under the guise of completing formalities. Authorities are probing the case further.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- police
- fake call centre
- arrest
- scam
- cyber fraud
- Raju
- airport jobs
- crime
- investigation
ALSO READ
Andaman CPI(M) questions BJP, Congress silence over cooperative bank 'scam'
Haridwar DM, municipal commissioner among 10 officials suspended for alleged land scam
Over 1,800 people arrested in crack down on Asia-based scam operations
CBI Probes Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Bogus Call Centre Unmasked: The Fraudulent Scheme Behind Credit Card Scams