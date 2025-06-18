Court Mandates In-Laws to Provide Accommodation in Domestic Violence Case

A Delhi court has ruled that a woman's in-laws must arrange accommodation or pay rent for her amid a domestic violence dispute. The ruling came after the woman contested a previous court's order that suggested a rental alternative instead of residing in her matrimonial home.

Additional Sessions Judge Sharad Gupta heard the case following an appeal against an earlier September 2023 directive. The prior ruling allowed the woman either to live in the matrimonial home or receive a monthly rental payment of Rs 7,000. The court had initially granted her relief under the Domestic Violence Act.

In a June 6 decision, the court recognized the woman's argument regarding her right to stay in the matrimonial home, but noted that such a right is not indefeasible. Observing that her husband is absconding, the court mandated that the in-laws either provide shelter or pay rent for six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)