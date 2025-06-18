Navigating Tensions: Shipping Routes in the Strait of Hormuz

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, commercial vessels are being urged by maritime agencies to steer clear of Iranian waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This advice comes in response to potential threats of retaliation that may impact this crucial maritime passage.

Currently, ships are opting to navigate closer to Oman's coast to mitigate risk, as the Gulf of Oman offers expansive international waters as a safer alternative. Despite this, vessels must still traverse the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where increased maritime activity is being reported near Oman's coastline.

Amid heightened geopolitical friction, electronic interference with navigation systems has surged, while tanker earnings have spiked due to escalating risks. Major players like QatarEnergy are taking precautionary measures, advising tankers to delay entering the Gulf until necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)