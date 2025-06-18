Left Menu

Macron Advises French Citizens to Leave Iran and Israel

President Emmanuel Macron recommends that French citizens leave Iran and Israel. The French foreign affairs ministry has been instructed to assist individuals wishing to depart. The French government strongly advises against traveling to these nations due to escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:19 IST
Macron Advises French Citizens to Leave Iran and Israel
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron has urged French citizens residing in Iran and Israel to leave the countries, as tensions continue to rise. The presidential palace announced that France's foreign affairs ministry has been tasked with aiding those wishing to return home.

The initiative comes amid escalating concerns about safety in these regions. To ensure the well-being of its nationals, France is taking necessary steps to facilitate their departure.

The government has issued a strong advisory against all travel to Iran and Israel, reflecting heightened caution due to the volatile situation. In such challenging times, ensuring the safety of citizens remains a top priority for France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025