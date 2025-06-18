Macron Advises French Citizens to Leave Iran and Israel

President Emmanuel Macron has urged French citizens residing in Iran and Israel to leave the countries, as tensions continue to rise. The presidential palace announced that France's foreign affairs ministry has been tasked with aiding those wishing to return home.

The initiative comes amid escalating concerns about safety in these regions. To ensure the well-being of its nationals, France is taking necessary steps to facilitate their departure.

The government has issued a strong advisory against all travel to Iran and Israel, reflecting heightened caution due to the volatile situation. In such challenging times, ensuring the safety of citizens remains a top priority for France.

