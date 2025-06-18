Omar Abdullah Leads Efforts for Seamless Muharram Celebrations

In a move to ensure seamless arrangements for the upcoming Islamic holy month of Muharram, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a high-level meeting asserting the government's commitment to efficient planning. The CM stressed that every effort is being made to facilitate the month-long observance.

The meeting, attended by ministers, senior officers, and religious leaders, highlighted comprehensive strategies covering essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, and food supply. Abdullah emphasized that the focus should extend beyond the initial 10 days of Muharram given its significance.

Coinciding with the Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah announced the appointment of a secretary-level nodal officer to oversee coordination. Agencies were directed to ensure uninterrupted utilities, with a focus on health and safety, illustrating the administration's dedication to a smooth Muharram commemoration.