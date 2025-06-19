Justice or Miscarriage? The Verdict in Karen Read's Trial Sparks Debate

A troubling legal saga concluded with Karen Read's acquittal on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe—a verdict that has triggered varied reactions.

The jury found her guilty only of drunken driving, a lesser charge, following lengthy deliberations. Jubilant supporters outside cheered the decision as Read and her family emerged from the courthouse.

Despite the victory for Read's defense, some witnesses described the trial as marred by conspiracy theories. The ongoing debate underscores the complex pursuit of justice in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)