Putin's Perspective: Balancing Iran-Israel Tensions and German Mediation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared his views on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as the potential for discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Concerning Iran, Putin emphasized the importance of achieving goals before embarking on initiatives, citing Iran's internal political complexities.

Putin highlighted the need for peaceful resolutions that respect Iran's interests in nuclear activities while ensuring Israel's security. He underscored the delicacy of the issue and suggested careful negotiation to balance both countries' interests.

In response to potential talks with Germany's Merz, Putin stated his openness to dialogue but questioned Germany's ability to act as a neutral mediator due to its support of Ukraine and potential arms supply. He expressed concerns about how German military involvement could damage bilateral relations.

