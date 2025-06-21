Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Daulatpur: Mother Dies, Son Critical After Poison Incident

A woman, Rama Devi, died after consuming poison and giving it to her two-year-old son following a domestic argument in Daulatpur village. Her son, now in critical condition, is receiving medical treatment. The police are investigating the incident while the community mourns the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Daulatpur: Mother Dies, Son Critical After Poison Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Daulatpur, where a woman died after allegedly consuming poison and giving the same substance to her toddler son, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Rajesh Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Police, revealed that the woman, identified as Rama Devi, was caught in a domestic altercation with a female relative. Her husband is reportedly working in Haryana. Following the dispute, she allegedly administered the poison to her two-year-old son, Nishant, before ingesting it herself.

Family members urgently transported Rama and her son to the hospital without delay. At the medical facility, Rama was pronounced dead while Nishant remains in critical condition at a government medical college. An investigation is ongoing as Rama's body was sent for autopsy, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025