Tragedy Strikes Daulatpur: Mother Dies, Son Critical After Poison Incident
A woman, Rama Devi, died after consuming poison and giving it to her two-year-old son following a domestic argument in Daulatpur village. Her son, now in critical condition, is receiving medical treatment. The police are investigating the incident while the community mourns the loss.
A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Daulatpur, where a woman died after allegedly consuming poison and giving the same substance to her toddler son, according to local authorities on Saturday.
Rajesh Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Police, revealed that the woman, identified as Rama Devi, was caught in a domestic altercation with a female relative. Her husband is reportedly working in Haryana. Following the dispute, she allegedly administered the poison to her two-year-old son, Nishant, before ingesting it herself.
Family members urgently transported Rama and her son to the hospital without delay. At the medical facility, Rama was pronounced dead while Nishant remains in critical condition at a government medical college. An investigation is ongoing as Rama's body was sent for autopsy, police confirmed.
