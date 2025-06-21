MoCA and AAI Celebrate 11th International Yoga Day 2025 with Vigor at Aviation Park

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) today with great enthusiasm and participation at the serene Aviation Park within Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. The event reaffirmed the commitment of India's civil aviation sector to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being among its workforce.

A Vibrant Start to a Day of Wellness

The day began at dawn with a ceremonial gathering attended by officers and staff from both MoCA and AAI. The program opened with a welcome address, followed by traditional lamp lighting, a Yoga pledge, and a structured yoga protocol session guided by certified yoga trainers. The session included foundational yoga asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation practices aligned with this year’s official IDY guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The event culminated with the rendition of the National Anthem, symbolizing unity and collective commitment to the practice of Yoga as a tool for holistic development.

Presence of Senior Leadership

The occasion was graced by prominent dignitaries, including:

Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, MoCA

Shri Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI

Alongside other senior officials from both institutions

Their presence and active participation underscored the value placed by the aviation sector’s leadership on fostering wellness and mindfulness at the workplace.

Message from the Civil Aviation Minister

A special video message by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, was broadcast during the event. He conveyed heartfelt greetings and congratulated the teams at MoCA and AAI for organizing a meaningful and impactful celebration.

In his message, the Minister emphasized:

“Yoga is the perfect solution to achieving harmony between mind, body, and soul. It is a timeless legacy handed down to us from the Vedas and Upanishads. We owe immense gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, whose tireless efforts have revived Yoga as an integral part of modern life.”

He further reflected on the broader national movements, such as the Fit India Movement and Anti-Obesity Campaign, crediting the Prime Minister for nurturing a health-conscious society. He lauded this year’s IDY theme – "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" – as a powerful message linking Yoga with planetary health and sustainability.

A Call for Daily Practice

Delivering his address at the gathering, Secretary Shri Samir Kumar Sinha encouraged all participants to make Yoga a daily habit rather than an annual observance. He noted that even a few minutes of daily Yoga, pranayama, and meditation could lead to increased energy, mental clarity, and emotional balance, which are essential traits for professionals working in high-stress environments like aviation.

Reinforcing Holistic Values in Civil Aviation

The celebration echoed MoCA’s vision to integrate wellness programs and stress-reduction practices into the culture of India’s civil aviation system. Both MoCA and AAI view Yoga not only as a health tool but also as a productivity enhancer that contributes to a resilient, efficient, and empathetic workforce.

The observance of International Day of Yoga 2025 stands as a testament to India's enduring spiritual heritage, with MoCA encouraging all citizens and aviation personnel to embrace Yoga as a sustainable lifestyle practice beyond ceremonial observances.