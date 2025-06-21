MNRE Rolls Out National Start-Up Challenge for Solar and Clean Energy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, has launched a bold and transformative initiative — the Innovative Projects Start-Up Challenge on Rooftop Solar (RTS) and Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) Technologies. This nationwide competition was unveiled at the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi, signaling a renewed commitment to green innovation, inclusive development, and climate resilience.

The challenge is a strategic move by the Government of India to fast-track the deployment of decentralized renewable energy solutions that are accessible, resilient, and environmentally sustainable. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and StartUp India, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Purpose and Vision

The challenge aims to identify and nurture breakthrough technologies and business models that can power India’s ambitious clean energy goals, particularly through rooftop solar and distributed energy access in underserved areas. It seeks to drive innovation across four high-impact thematic areas, each of which addresses a key obstacle in renewable energy deployment:

Four Innovation Themes

Affordability Innovators are encouraged to develop cost-effective RTS solutions, particularly for low- and middle-income households. Ideas around innovative financing, modular solar kits, community ownership models, and circular economy integration are particularly welcome. Resilience Solutions that enhance the climate and grid resilience of solar installations, including those addressing natural disaster readiness, grid stability in weak zones, and cybersecurity of solar assets, are vital. Inclusivity The challenge promotes energy equity by seeking business models that improve access to clean energy in underserved or remote areas. It encourages the use of virtual net metering, community solar gardens, and inclusive financing instruments. Environmental Sustainability Applicants are expected to explore cutting-edge technologies that reduce the environmental footprint of renewables — such as solar panel recycling, land-neutral solar deployment, and hybrid clean energy systems (e.g., combining solar with wind or bioenergy).

Who Can Apply

The competition is open to Indian startups and innovators, especially those working in sectors such as:

GreenTech

IoT and Smart Energy

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Blockchain

Energy-efficient Construction

Renewable Energy Hardware

FinTech

Waste Management

Cross-sector collaborations that integrate digital tools, sustainability science, and community engagement are highly encouraged.

Prizes and Incentives

The MNRE has committed a generous ₹2.3 crore prize pool, awarded across multiple categories:

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹50 lakh

🥉 3rd Prize: ₹30 lakh

🎖️ 10 Consolation Prizes: ₹5 lakh each

Beyond the monetary awards, selected participants will benefit from:

Incubation support through partner institutions

Mentorship by top renewable energy experts, investors, and policy stakeholders

Pilot project opportunities for real-world deployment and testing

Visibility within India's national innovation and renewable energy ecosystem

Key Dates and Application Process

Application Deadline: 20th August 2025

Results Announcement: 10th September 2025

Startups can apply directly through the Startup India portal:

👉 Submit Your Application Here

A National Call to Action

This challenge is not just a funding opportunity — it is a call to India's innovators, entrepreneurs, and engineers to help shape a sustainable, equitable, and decentralized energy future. As India races toward its net-zero targets and the ambitious deployment of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, scalable innovations in rooftop solar and distributed energy are critical to bridging the energy access gap and enhancing energy security.