Turkey's Bold Stand: UNRWA's New Ankara Office to Counter Israel's Ban

Turkey will open a UNRWA office in Ankara, with President Erdogan urging increased Muslim support after Israel banned the agency for alleged Hamas ties. This move underscores Turkey's commitment to Palestinian refugees amidst Gaza's crisis, with Turkey pledging financial and moral backing to sustain UNRWA's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is opening a new chapter in its support for UNRWA by establishing an office in Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan announced. This development comes in response to Israel's controversial ban on the agency, accused of employing Hamas members involved in recent conflicts.

At the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized the necessity of supporting UNRWA in handling the dire situation faced by Palestinian refugees. He called on Muslim nations to bolster the agency financially and morally to counteract Israel's restrictions.

Turkey has been a steadfast supporter of UNRWA, allocating millions annually. The opening of the Ankara office is anticipated to cement this relationship further, with a formal agreement to be signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

