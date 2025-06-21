Fugitive Real Estate Agent Extradited from UAE in Major CBI Operation
Gujarat Police, assisted by the CBI and Interpol channels, successfully extradited Upavan Pavan Jain, a real estate agent accused of a Rs 3.66 crore fraud, from the UAE. Jain was charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy, involving the fraudulent sale of properties using false identities and documentation.
In a significant success for Indian law enforcement, authorities have successfully extradited a fugitive real estate agent from the UAE. Accused of a multi-crore fraud, Upavan Pavan Jain was meticulously tracked and brought back to Indian soil by a coordinated effort between the CBI and Interpol's cooperation channels.
Jain, who had been subject to a Red Notice, was wanted for a range of serious crimes, including cheating and forgery. He allegedly defrauded a prospective buyer out of Rs 3.66 crore through an elaborate scheme involving fake property owners and forged documents.
The CBI, in collaboration with the NCB in Abu Dhabi, managed to deport Jain on June 20, 2025, marking his arrival at Ahmedabad International Airport. This operation underscores the effectiveness of international law enforcement partnerships in tackling financial fraud.
