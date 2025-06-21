Left Menu

Strategic Village Capture Intensifies Eastern Conflict

Russian forces have reportedly captured the small settlement of Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This village, hosting a pre-war population of about 200, lies near Pokrovsk, a critical eastern transport hub. The report awaits independent verification due to conflicting regional narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:04 IST
Strategic Village Capture Intensifies Eastern Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian troops have captured the settlement of Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS on Saturday, citing information from Russia's Defence Ministry.

Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the report. The small village of Zaporizhzhya, with a pre-war population of approximately 200 residents, is near Pokrovsk, a strategic city that has witnessed some of the war's most intense battles over recent months. Pokrovsk serves as a vital transport hub in eastern Ukraine.

It is important to note that this village is distinct from the larger Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, an industrial hub located about 160 kilometers to the southeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025