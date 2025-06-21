Russian troops have captured the settlement of Zaporizhzhya in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS on Saturday, citing information from Russia's Defence Ministry.

Reuters, however, has been unable to independently verify the report. The small village of Zaporizhzhya, with a pre-war population of approximately 200 residents, is near Pokrovsk, a strategic city that has witnessed some of the war's most intense battles over recent months. Pokrovsk serves as a vital transport hub in eastern Ukraine.

It is important to note that this village is distinct from the larger Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, an industrial hub located about 160 kilometers to the southeast.

