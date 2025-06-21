Zelenskiy Calls for Western GDP Contributions to Boost Ukraine's Defense Production
President Zelenskiy urges Western allies to allocate 0.25% of GDP to aid Ukraine's weapon production, as NATO advises higher defense spending. Ukraine, in talks with several countries, aims to export military technology. The government covers 40% of its defense needs domestically, seeking to boost production.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to Ukraine's Western allies, requesting that they allocate 0.25% of their GDP to aid in boosting Ukraine's weapons production. This initiative aims to bolster the country's defense capabilities amid escalating tensions with Russia, following recent remarks from Zelenskiy's office.
Ukraine's president revealed ongoing discussions with nations such as Denmark, Norway, and Germany to establish joint weapon production agreements. As tensions grow, the country's demand for advanced weapons and ammunition surges. The upcoming NATO meeting in The Hague will focus on increasing defense expenditures, with NATO's Secretary General proposing a 5% GDP spending target for member states.
Zelenskiy's recent attendance at the Group of Seven summit in Canada underscored Ukraine's quest for stronger sanctions against Russia and increased military support. However, the anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump was missed due to Trump's early departure. Ukraine covers 40% of its defense needs domestically and is seeking to enhance production through initiatives like 'Build with Ukraine,' planning to export military technology and set up production lines across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
