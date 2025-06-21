Left Menu

Gupta Criticizes LG's Overreach in Jammu and Kashmir Governance

National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta criticizes the lieutenant governor's interference in Jammu and Kashmir's government, calling it undemocratic. He urges the BJP-led Centre to intervene and uphold constitutional norms, expressing concerns over bureaucratic overreach. Gupta highlights that such issues create chaos and disrespect the people's mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:16 IST
In a striking critique, National Conference's provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta voiced ''serious concern'' regarding the lieutenant governor's office interference in the governance of Jammu and Kashmir. Describing it as ''undemocratic and unconstitutional,'' Gupta called for immediate action from the BJP-led Centre to preserve constitutional integrity.

Gupta stressed that the Business Rules should be returned to the elected government promptly and that the LG's office should cease its involvement in departmental management. He argued that the people's will is being held hostage to bureaucratic overreach, emphasizing that India is a democracy where elected mandates must be respected.

Despite assurances for full statehood restoration, Gupta noted the Centre's failure to do so even after eight months. He warned that ongoing dual power structures are creating institutional confusion and further alienating the public, especially in a region already facing administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

