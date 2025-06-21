Tragedy Strikes: Painter Crushed in Nagpur

In a tragic turn of events, a man identified as Ravi Manohar Chavan was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle while asleep on a footpath in Nagpur's Subhash Nagar area, according to local authorities. The incident unfolded late on Friday night, adding to the area's growing road safety concerns.

Chavan, a 40-year-old resident of Ambazari known for his painting jobs, lost his life in this heartbreaking accident. The Pratap Nagar police station received the report and confirmed the victim's identity, who was a familiar face in the local community for his work.

The police have swiftly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, signaling their intent to pursue justice. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver responsible for this dreadful accident, as the community mourns the loss of a fellow resident.

