Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Painter Crushed in Nagpur

A tragic incident occurred in Nagpur's Subhash Nagar, where Ravi Manohar Chavan, a painter from Ambazari, was killed by a speeding car while sleeping on a footpath. The police have registered a case and are seeking the perpetrator under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Painter Crushed in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a man identified as Ravi Manohar Chavan was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle while asleep on a footpath in Nagpur's Subhash Nagar area, according to local authorities. The incident unfolded late on Friday night, adding to the area's growing road safety concerns.

Chavan, a 40-year-old resident of Ambazari known for his painting jobs, lost his life in this heartbreaking accident. The Pratap Nagar police station received the report and confirmed the victim's identity, who was a familiar face in the local community for his work.

The police have swiftly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, signaling their intent to pursue justice. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver responsible for this dreadful accident, as the community mourns the loss of a fellow resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025