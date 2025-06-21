Left Menu

Seized Equipment Uncovers Link to Missile Development in Pakistan

A 2020 seizure by India of dual-use equipment headed for Pakistan has been linked to Islamabad's National Development Complex involved in missile development. The Financial Action Task Force report highlights vulnerabilities in the global financial system and calls for improved sanctions against proliferation financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:32 IST
Seized Equipment Uncovers Link to Missile Development in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has revealed that dual-use equipment seized by India in 2020 from a Pakistan-bound vessel is connected to Islamabad's National Development Complex, a key player in Pakistan's missile program.

The findings, presented in the FATF's recent report, underscore weaknesses in global financial systems, particularly in monitoring transactions that support weapons of mass destruction proliferation. The report emphasizes the urgent need for public and private sectors to bolster compliance and effectiveness against proliferation financing.

The report highlights that Indian customs authorities intercepted an Asian-flagged ship carrying misdeclared dual-use items, including an autoclave destined for Pakistan. These items demonstrated a link to the National Development Complex, indicating their role in developing long-range ballistic missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025