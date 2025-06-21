Seized Equipment Uncovers Link to Missile Development in Pakistan

A report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has revealed that dual-use equipment seized by India in 2020 from a Pakistan-bound vessel is connected to Islamabad's National Development Complex, a key player in Pakistan's missile program.

The findings, presented in the FATF's recent report, underscore weaknesses in global financial systems, particularly in monitoring transactions that support weapons of mass destruction proliferation. The report emphasizes the urgent need for public and private sectors to bolster compliance and effectiveness against proliferation financing.

The report highlights that Indian customs authorities intercepted an Asian-flagged ship carrying misdeclared dual-use items, including an autoclave destined for Pakistan. These items demonstrated a link to the National Development Complex, indicating their role in developing long-range ballistic missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)