Outrage in Bhadohi: Nurse Attacked by Ambulance Driver
In a shocking incident at a private hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old nurse was assaulted by an ambulance driver. The driver, Rohit alias Mohit, molested, beat, and dragged the nurse by her hair. A case has been registered against him, and he's currently on the run.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident has emerged from a private hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. A young nurse, aged 22, was reportedly subjected to an assault by an ambulance driver, the police revealed on Saturday.
The driver, identified as Rohit alias Mohit, allegedly molested, beat, and dragged the nurse by her hair. He is now evading capture, with law enforcement actively pursuing him.
The attack transpired on June 5 when the nurse, while on a call, was approached by Rohit who initiated the assault. Amidst the ordeal, her calls for help attracted the attention of hospital staff, who intervened and reprimanded the perpetrator. Authorities have filed a case under various sections of the BNS, highlighting a significant breach of safety within medical institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manhunt Intensifies: Sambhal Violence Accused on the Radar
Tragedy in Murshidabad: Communal Violence Claims Lives
Wave of Violence: Stabbings and Shootings Take Toll in Israel
Manipur Unrest: Arrests Spark Protests Amidst Violence Investigation
Violence Strikes Colombian Politics: Senator Uribe Turbay Attacked at Rally