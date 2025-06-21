Outrage in Bhadohi: Nurse Attacked by Ambulance Driver

A disturbing incident has emerged from a private hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. A young nurse, aged 22, was reportedly subjected to an assault by an ambulance driver, the police revealed on Saturday.

The driver, identified as Rohit alias Mohit, allegedly molested, beat, and dragged the nurse by her hair. He is now evading capture, with law enforcement actively pursuing him.

The attack transpired on June 5 when the nurse, while on a call, was approached by Rohit who initiated the assault. Amidst the ordeal, her calls for help attracted the attention of hospital staff, who intervened and reprimanded the perpetrator. Authorities have filed a case under various sections of the BNS, highlighting a significant breach of safety within medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)