Left Menu

Outrage in Bhadohi: Nurse Attacked by Ambulance Driver

In a shocking incident at a private hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old nurse was assaulted by an ambulance driver. The driver, Rohit alias Mohit, molested, beat, and dragged the nurse by her hair. A case has been registered against him, and he's currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:25 IST
Outrage in Bhadohi: Nurse Attacked by Ambulance Driver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has emerged from a private hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. A young nurse, aged 22, was reportedly subjected to an assault by an ambulance driver, the police revealed on Saturday.

The driver, identified as Rohit alias Mohit, allegedly molested, beat, and dragged the nurse by her hair. He is now evading capture, with law enforcement actively pursuing him.

The attack transpired on June 5 when the nurse, while on a call, was approached by Rohit who initiated the assault. Amidst the ordeal, her calls for help attracted the attention of hospital staff, who intervened and reprimanded the perpetrator. Authorities have filed a case under various sections of the BNS, highlighting a significant breach of safety within medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025