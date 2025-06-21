Lovers Sentenced to Life for Murder of Husband

A court in Agra has delivered a life sentence to a woman and her lover for the murder of her husband in 2021, marking a significant judgment in the region.

Presiding over the case, District and Session Judge Sanjay Kumar Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict after finding Poonam and Soni guilty of murdering Rakesh, 28. The verdict was announced on June 19.

The couple, who were in a relationship prior to Poonam's marriage, strangled Rakesh after he opposed their meeting. The murderer duo was apprehended by the police after several days on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)