Lovers Sentenced to Life for Murder of Husband
A court in Agra sentenced Poonam and her lover, Soni, to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of Poonam's husband, Rakesh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each. District Judge Sanjay Kumar Malik found them guilty. The duo strangled Rakesh following a confrontation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Agra has delivered a life sentence to a woman and her lover for the murder of her husband in 2021, marking a significant judgment in the region.
Presiding over the case, District and Session Judge Sanjay Kumar Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict after finding Poonam and Soni guilty of murdering Rakesh, 28. The verdict was announced on June 19.
The couple, who were in a relationship prior to Poonam's marriage, strangled Rakesh after he opposed their meeting. The murderer duo was apprehended by the police after several days on the run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- Agra
- murder
- life imprisonment
- Poonam
- Soni
- Rakesh
- judge
- verdict
- relationship
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare during Shimla Retreat
Sonia Gandhi's Health Scare in Shimla: Routine Checkup at IGMC
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India
Sonia Gandhi's Health Check-Up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Latest Updates
Panchkula and Sonipat to Shine with New Urban Command Centers and Developments