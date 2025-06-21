International Fraud Ring Busted: Zimbabweans Arrested in Mohali

In a significant breakthrough, police in Mohali, Punjab, have apprehended three Zimbabwean nationals accused of defrauding several Kolkata residents of substantial sums of money. The alleged scam promised victims high returns through investment schemes purportedly linked to reputable entities like the World Health Organisation and Abbott Pharmaceuticals, officials revealed on Saturday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, the suspects used counterfeit letterheads, email addresses, and WhatsApp groups to execute their fraudulent activities. The three men, identified as Tinashe Gadjikwoa Preyse, Malvern Matumgamire, and Namhunga Lennon Kudakoashe, face serious charges in connection with the crime.

The investigation commenced following a complaint by a Tollygunge resident who claimed a loss of Rs 1 crore to the trio. Police confiscated six mobile phones, a laptop, and several incriminating documents during their arrest. A court in Mohali has processed their production for transit remand, marking a crucial step in dismantling this international fraud operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)