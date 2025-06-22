Left Menu

Amit Shah Declares No Respite for Naxals During Monsoon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the continuation of operations against Naxalites during the monsoon season, urging them to surrender and join India's development journey. Shah inaugurated the NFSU campus in Chhattisgarh and emphasized the government's commitment to achieving a Naxalism-free India by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:00 IST
In a bold statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Naxalites will find no respite during the upcoming monsoon season, as anti-Naxal operations are set to continue despite inclement weather.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the National Forensic Science University campus in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Shah made an impassioned plea for Maoists to abandon arms and integrate into the nation's development journey.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ending Naxalism by 2026 and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, including the implementation of three new laws to ensure timely justice across the country.

