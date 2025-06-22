Death Threats Lead to Arrest in Uttar Pradesh
A man named Rohit Yadav was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing death threats to BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi and a local journalist. The threats, which caused a social media stir, led to a police investigation and Yadav's arrest. Further investigations are ongoing.
A man suspected of issuing death threats to Shalabh Mani Tripathi, a BJP MLA from Deoria, along with a local journalist, was apprehended by authorities on Sunday, according to police sources.
Police spokespersons revealed that both Tripathi and journalist Santosh Vishwakarma received threatening calls a few days prior, in which the caller warned of shooting them. The situation gained widespread attention on social media platforms, prompting swift police action.
The accused, Rohit Yadav from Sonari village, was arrested based on a tip-off and is currently under investigation. The case has been registered in Deoria Kotwali as the probe continues.
