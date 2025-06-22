Delhi's Grassroots Governance: Weekly Jan Sunwai Camps Address Public Grievances

Delhi's government has launched an initiative to tackle public grievances via weekly Jan Sunwai camps, a move aimed at fostering transparency and accountability. Mandated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, these camps are spearheaded by district magistrates across the city's revenue districts.

In a bid to reach citizens where they are, the camps are not confined to government offices but held at accessible community spaces such as schools and local chaupals. This approach aims to demystify government processes and make it easier for residents to raise their concerns on issues including encroachments, sanitation, and infrastructure maintenance.

The government has also deployed a 24x7 Public Grievance Monitoring System and set up complaint boxes outside government offices to ensure continuous avenues for complaint redressal. These efforts underscore the administration's commitment to upholding public trust through proactive, responsive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)