Left Menu

Delhi's Grassroots Governance: Weekly Jan Sunwai Camps Address Public Grievances

The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive, is conducting weekly Jan Sunwai camps across all revenue districts to address public grievances. These camps, led by district magistrates, engage officials from various departments and are held in community spaces, ensuring easy access for citizens to express their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:54 IST
Delhi's Grassroots Governance: Weekly Jan Sunwai Camps Address Public Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's government has launched an initiative to tackle public grievances via weekly Jan Sunwai camps, a move aimed at fostering transparency and accountability. Mandated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, these camps are spearheaded by district magistrates across the city's revenue districts.

In a bid to reach citizens where they are, the camps are not confined to government offices but held at accessible community spaces such as schools and local chaupals. This approach aims to demystify government processes and make it easier for residents to raise their concerns on issues including encroachments, sanitation, and infrastructure maintenance.

The government has also deployed a 24x7 Public Grievance Monitoring System and set up complaint boxes outside government offices to ensure continuous avenues for complaint redressal. These efforts underscore the administration's commitment to upholding public trust through proactive, responsive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025