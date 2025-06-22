U.S. Orders Evacuation Amid Lebanese Tensions

The U.S. State Department has issued an order for the evacuation of family members and non-emergency personnel from Lebanon, highlighting safety concerns amidst rising regional tensions. The notification, sent to U.S. citizens in Lebanon on Sunday, underscores the volatile security environment currently faced in the Middle Eastern nation.

This measure echoes last year's directive during the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, which severely impacted Hezbollah. The previous order demanded the departure of family members and non-essential staff, though it was eventually revoked after situations eased.

The renewed evacuation order demonstrates ongoing apprehensions about stability and aims to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens and staff in Lebanon, reflecting wider concerns about regional security dynamics.