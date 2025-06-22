Illegal Afghan Residents in Guwahati Nabbed in Police Raid

Four Afghanistan nationals living illegally in Guwahati, Assam, were apprehended on Sunday. According to officials, several documents were seized from their possession, including those from central and state government agencies.

The arrest followed a targeted raid at a residence in Hatigaon, Guwahati. Authorities revealed that the individuals have been living in the city since 2015.

The detainees are accused of operating an illegal money lending business, charging high-interest rates and using intimidation tactics for repayment. The police also found incriminating documents that could serve as supporting evidence for their operations.

