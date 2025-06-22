Left Menu

Illegal Afghan Residents in Guwahati Nabbed in Police Raid

Four Afghan nationals residing illegally in Guwahati, Assam, for a decade have been detained. Authorities recovered multiple official documents, highlighting their involvement in illicit money lending practices. The police have initiated an investigation to delve deeper into their activities and potential connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four Afghanistan nationals living illegally in Guwahati, Assam, were apprehended on Sunday. According to officials, several documents were seized from their possession, including those from central and state government agencies.

The arrest followed a targeted raid at a residence in Hatigaon, Guwahati. Authorities revealed that the individuals have been living in the city since 2015.

The detainees are accused of operating an illegal money lending business, charging high-interest rates and using intimidation tactics for repayment. The police also found incriminating documents that could serve as supporting evidence for their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

