Germany Calls for Renewed Iran Nuclear Talks

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the urgency for Iran to engage in nuclear programme discussions, highlighting red lines crossed by Iran and expressing readiness for European nations to facilitate talks between Iran and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, announced on Sunday that Iran has overstepped critical boundaries with its nuclear program and must return to negotiations.

Wadephul stressed that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a primary concern. He communicated this during an interview with Germany's ARD public broadcaster.

The Minister also highlighted that European nations are poised to act as intermediaries and assist in initiating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

