Germany Calls for Renewed Iran Nuclear Talks

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, announced on Sunday that Iran has overstepped critical boundaries with its nuclear program and must return to negotiations.

Wadephul stressed that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a primary concern. He communicated this during an interview with Germany's ARD public broadcaster.

The Minister also highlighted that European nations are poised to act as intermediaries and assist in initiating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)