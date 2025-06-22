Left Menu

Flood Havoc: Odisha Battles Nature's Fury

A devastating flood in Odisha’s Balasore district has left one dead and over 50,000 affected, with 50 villages marooned. Authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations with ASHA workers distributing essential supplies, while political leaders criticize water management from a neighboring state.

Updated: 22-06-2025 22:07 IST

The recent floods in Odisha's Balasore district have claimed one life and impacted over 50,000 individuals. The deluge hit four blocks, sweeping away Maheswar Pila from Kulha village. His body was found on Sunday, as rescue operations continue across the inundated villages.

Local administrations are optimistic about the improving water levels of the Subarnarekha River. Yet, it could take several days for full recovery. Authorities deploy boats and personnel from various rescue forces to assist affected villagers, who are taking refuge on higher ground.

Political tensions rise following Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi's accusations against Jharkhand's Chandil Dam management, alleging negligent water release. Meanwhile, the Congress party forms a committee to oversee relief efforts in the hardest-hit regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

