International Call for Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Move

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced the pursuit of peace in the Middle East. During a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

India's Ministry of External Affairs released a statement highlighting Modi's call for dialogue and diplomacy as essential paths to resolving the conflict. Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for the swift restoration of regional peace, security, and stability.

As the world watches the unfolding situation, India's proactive stance underscores its role in promoting peace and upholding international stability.

