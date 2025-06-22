Left Menu

International Call for Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Move

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the conflict between Iran and Israel. Modi called for de-escalation and urged dialogue and diplomacy. He reaffirmed India's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region, according to India's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:33 IST
International Call for Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Move
Narendra Modi

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced the pursuit of peace in the Middle East. During a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

India's Ministry of External Affairs released a statement highlighting Modi's call for dialogue and diplomacy as essential paths to resolving the conflict. Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for the swift restoration of regional peace, security, and stability.

As the world watches the unfolding situation, India's proactive stance underscores its role in promoting peace and upholding international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025