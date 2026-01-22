Trump's Bold Peace Proposal: Putin's Tentative Step Forward

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative, targeting the resolution of global conflicts. This announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, following Trump's meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

However, the optimism of Trump's statement was tempered when President Putin addressed the Russian security council, asserting that his acceptance was still tentative. The Russian foreign ministry is currently reviewing the offer and intends to provide a response after comprehensive evaluation.

The contrasting statements highlight the complexities and diplomatic nuances involved in high-level international negotiations, especially concerning global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)