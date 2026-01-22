Left Menu

Trump's Bold Peace Proposal: Putin's Tentative Step Forward

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation to join an initiative aimed at global conflict resolution. However, Putin later clarified that the invitation was under review by the Russian foreign ministry and a decision would be made in due course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative, targeting the resolution of global conflicts. This announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, following Trump's meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

However, the optimism of Trump's statement was tempered when President Putin addressed the Russian security council, asserting that his acceptance was still tentative. The Russian foreign ministry is currently reviewing the offer and intends to provide a response after comprehensive evaluation.

The contrasting statements highlight the complexities and diplomatic nuances involved in high-level international negotiations, especially concerning global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

