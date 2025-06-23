Unbreakable Ties: Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared Iran's right to self-defense and described the Moscow-Tehran strategic alliance as 'unbreakable', according to state news agencies.

When questioned about potential Iranian requests for military aid from Russia, Ryabkov told Interfax that the two nations are collaborating across diverse fields. However, he deemed it irresponsible to share further details regarding their cooperation.

These comments highlight the depth of the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, underlining mutual support across multiple domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)