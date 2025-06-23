Unbreakable Ties: Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership
The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Iran's right to self-defense while labeling Moscow and Tehran's strategic partnership as 'unbreakable'. Although Russia is heavily collaborating with Iran, Ryabkov refrained from disclosing any specifics about military assistance or other areas of cooperation, citing responsibility concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared Iran's right to self-defense and described the Moscow-Tehran strategic alliance as 'unbreakable', according to state news agencies.
When questioned about potential Iranian requests for military aid from Russia, Ryabkov told Interfax that the two nations are collaborating across diverse fields. However, he deemed it irresponsible to share further details regarding their cooperation.
These comments highlight the depth of the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, underlining mutual support across multiple domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Reawakening of Rail Ties: Moscow to Pyongyang
Trump's Take on Tough Tehran Talks
Donald Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen,' report AP.
Marco Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes on Iran, warns Tehran against targeting US interests and personnel, reports AP.
Mystery Explosions Rattle Tehran's Northeast