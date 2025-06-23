Left Menu

Unbreakable Ties: Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Iran's right to self-defense while labeling Moscow and Tehran's strategic partnership as 'unbreakable'. Although Russia is heavily collaborating with Iran, Ryabkov refrained from disclosing any specifics about military assistance or other areas of cooperation, citing responsibility concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST
Unbreakable Ties: Russia-Iran Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared Iran's right to self-defense and described the Moscow-Tehran strategic alliance as 'unbreakable', according to state news agencies.

When questioned about potential Iranian requests for military aid from Russia, Ryabkov told Interfax that the two nations are collaborating across diverse fields. However, he deemed it irresponsible to share further details regarding their cooperation.

These comments highlight the depth of the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, underlining mutual support across multiple domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025