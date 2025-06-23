College Accountant Nabbed for Embezzling Student Fees

In a startling case of financial misconduct, an accountant from CBS College of Pharmacy and Technology was arrested for misappropriating Rs 7.46 lakh from student fees. The police identified the suspect as Dharmnishth Patel from Devkali, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest came after college chairman Amit Kumar lodged a complaint highlighting discrepancies between the fees recorded and amount deposited. Further investigation revealed Patel's failure to deposit the collected fees, triggering his arrest on Sunday.

During police questioning, Patel admitted to using the embezzled funds for gambling on online games after suffering losses. A court has ordered his detention pending further investigation into the alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)