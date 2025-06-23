Left Menu

College Accountant Nabbed for Embezzling Student Fees

An accountant at CBS College of Pharmacy and Technology was arrested for embezzling Rs 7.46 lakh in student fees. The suspect, Dharmnishth Patel, failed to deposit the collected fees and used the funds for online gaming. A court has placed him in judicial custody following his confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:35 IST
College Accountant Nabbed for Embezzling Student Fees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of financial misconduct, an accountant from CBS College of Pharmacy and Technology was arrested for misappropriating Rs 7.46 lakh from student fees. The police identified the suspect as Dharmnishth Patel from Devkali, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest came after college chairman Amit Kumar lodged a complaint highlighting discrepancies between the fees recorded and amount deposited. Further investigation revealed Patel's failure to deposit the collected fees, triggering his arrest on Sunday.

During police questioning, Patel admitted to using the embezzled funds for gambling on online games after suffering losses. A court has ordered his detention pending further investigation into the alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025