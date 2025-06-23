Tensions High: Israel's Strategic Moves in Iran

Israel is nearing the end of its military campaign in Iran, per Israeli officials, but the conflict's conclusion heavily depends on Iran's next steps.

Launched on June 13, Israel's offensive targeted senior Iranian military figures and nuclear sites. In response, Iran launched missile barrages, causing civilian casualties.

With escalation concerns, Israeli leadership seeks a strategic exit, awaiting Iran's response. Meanwhile, discussions with the U.S. continue as potential consequences unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)