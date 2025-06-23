Left Menu

Tensions High: Israel's Strategic Moves in Iran

Israel may conclude its campaign in Iran shortly, as conveyed to the U.S. However, much depends on Iran's next actions. Israel's offensive began on June 13, striking key Iranian military assets. Iran retaliated with missiles. Any resolution is uncertain, hinging on Tehran's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:06 IST
Israel is nearing the end of its military campaign in Iran, per Israeli officials, but the conflict's conclusion heavily depends on Iran's next steps.

Launched on June 13, Israel's offensive targeted senior Iranian military figures and nuclear sites. In response, Iran launched missile barrages, causing civilian casualties.

With escalation concerns, Israeli leadership seeks a strategic exit, awaiting Iran's response. Meanwhile, discussions with the U.S. continue as potential consequences unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

