Iranian Threat Looms Over U.S. Air Base in Qatar
The al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military presence in the Middle East, is under credible threat from Iran as reported by a Western diplomat. The base is home to approximately 10,000 U.S. troops, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:08 IST
A credible threat from Iran targets the U.S.-run al Udeid air base in Qatar, according to a Western diplomat's report to Reuters on Monday.
Since noon, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, housing around 10,000 troops, has been on high alert due to the national security risk.
This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, raising concerns about stability and security for U.S. military operations abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- threat
- Qatar
- al Udeid
- air base
- U.S. troops
- middle east
- diplomat
- military
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosion Near Kadena Air Base Injures Four Japan SDF Members
Wipro Expands Presence in Middle East with New Riyadh HQ
Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?
Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict
Huckabee's Stance: A New Direction in U.S. Middle East Policy?