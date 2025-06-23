Iranian Threat Looms Over U.S. Air Base in Qatar

A credible threat from Iran targets the U.S.-run al Udeid air base in Qatar, according to a Western diplomat's report to Reuters on Monday.

Since noon, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, housing around 10,000 troops, has been on high alert due to the national security risk.

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, raising concerns about stability and security for U.S. military operations abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)