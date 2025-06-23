Left Menu

Romania's Pro-European Coalition Set to Transform Political Landscape

Romanian lawmakers have approved a new pro-European coalition government led by center-right Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The coalition, comprising PSD, PNL, Save Romania Union, and UDMR, aims to address Romania's budget deficit and reform state institutions. The coalition excludes right-wing nationalists and promises stability until 2027.

Romania's parliament voted decisively in favor of a new pro-European coalition government on Monday, appointing center-right leader Ilie Bolojan as prime minister. This move aims to end the nation's prolonged political crisis.

The coalition includes the Social Democratic Party, National Liberal Party, Save Romania Union, and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, forming a majority coalition. The coalition will focus on reducing the budget deficit and reforming state institutions, setting a path for Romania's future stability.

President Nicusor Dan will swear in the new administration, viewed as a countermeasure to rising nationalist voices. The coalition's success is crucial for maintaining political stability until the 2028 general elections.

