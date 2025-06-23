Romania's Pro-European Coalition Set to Transform Political Landscape

Romania's parliament voted decisively in favor of a new pro-European coalition government on Monday, appointing center-right leader Ilie Bolojan as prime minister. This move aims to end the nation's prolonged political crisis.

The coalition includes the Social Democratic Party, National Liberal Party, Save Romania Union, and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, forming a majority coalition. The coalition will focus on reducing the budget deficit and reforming state institutions, setting a path for Romania's future stability.

President Nicusor Dan will swear in the new administration, viewed as a countermeasure to rising nationalist voices. The coalition's success is crucial for maintaining political stability until the 2028 general elections.

