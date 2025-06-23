Costa Rican President Faces Charges in Campaign Financing Scandal

The Costa Rican attorney general's office has leveled charges of illicit campaign financing against President Rodrigo Chaves and six government officials, requesting the Supreme Court remove his immunity for trial proceedings.

Allegations include Foreign Minister Andre Tinoco and Vice President Stephan Brunner, as the investigation, initiated in 2022, uncovered inadequately reported parallel financing structures in Chaves' presidential campaign.

Additionally, Chaves is embroiled in another legal battle, facing influence peddling accusations where government officials allegedly redirected funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for kickbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)