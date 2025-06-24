Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Indian Embassy Advises Caution Amid Middle East Strikes

The Indian Embassy in Qatar warned Indians to stay indoors after Iran attacked a US airbase. Iran targeted the Al Udeid Air Base following US bombings on Iranian sites. The embassy urges calm and adherence to local guidance. Similar advisories were issued in Bahrain amid ongoing Iran-Israel hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory on Monday, urging Indian citizens to exercise caution and remain indoors. The warning came after Iran launched missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

According to media reports, Iran's attack followed a US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites. The embassy urged the Indian community in Qatar to stay calm and adhere to updates and instructions issued by local authorities.

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain amplified its Interior Ministry's advisory for heightened vigilance. Citizens were advised on maintaining a designated safe room and preparing for possible emergencies as tensions with Israel and Iran remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

