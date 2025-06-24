Tensions Escalate: Indian Embassy Advises Caution Amid Middle East Strikes

The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory on Monday, urging Indian citizens to exercise caution and remain indoors. The warning came after Iran launched missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

According to media reports, Iran's attack followed a US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites. The embassy urged the Indian community in Qatar to stay calm and adhere to updates and instructions issued by local authorities.

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain amplified its Interior Ministry's advisory for heightened vigilance. Citizens were advised on maintaining a designated safe room and preparing for possible emergencies as tensions with Israel and Iran remain high.

