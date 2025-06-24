Left Menu

El Salvador's Supreme Court Dismisses Venezuela's Plea

El Salvador's Supreme Court denied Venezuela's request to intervene on behalf of deported migrants linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. The court deemed the request invalid due to lacking legal and formal requirements. Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab criticized the decision as judicially complicit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:17 IST
El Salvador's Supreme Court of Justice has declined a request from Venezuela to advocate for the rights of deported Venezuelan migrants.

The migrants were transferred to one of the country's most notorious prisons following a decree by U.S. President Donald Trump under an old law targeting alleged gang members.

Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab denounced the court's decision, arguing it lacked proper legal channels. He criticized the ruling as supporting 'a judicial aberration' while opposition voices in Venezuela condemned the management of similar detentions at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

