El Salvador's Supreme Court Dismisses Venezuela's Plea

El Salvador's Supreme Court of Justice has declined a request from Venezuela to advocate for the rights of deported Venezuelan migrants.

The migrants were transferred to one of the country's most notorious prisons following a decree by U.S. President Donald Trump under an old law targeting alleged gang members.

Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab denounced the court's decision, arguing it lacked proper legal channels. He criticized the ruling as supporting 'a judicial aberration' while opposition voices in Venezuela condemned the management of similar detentions at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)