India Seeks Pause in Kishanganga and Ratle Disputes under Indus Waters Treaty
India has requested a halt in disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects under the Indus Waters Treaty. The pause is part of its efforts to take control over western river systems. The official communication was sent to the World Bank, which has yet to respond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:22 IST
India has requested a pause in disputes surrounding the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects under the Indus Waters Treaty, aiming to assert control over its western rivers. This was disclosed by officials.
A formal letter sent to World Bank-appointed neutral expert Michel Lino demands a suspension of the agreed proceedings, which includes Pakistan's written submissions by August and joint discussions arranged for November.
This move follows India putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. The World Bank has not issued a response yet.
