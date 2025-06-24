Left Menu

India Seeks Pause in Kishanganga and Ratle Disputes under Indus Waters Treaty

India has requested a halt in disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects under the Indus Waters Treaty. The pause is part of its efforts to take control over western river systems. The official communication was sent to the World Bank, which has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:22 IST
India Seeks Pause in Kishanganga and Ratle Disputes under Indus Waters Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has requested a pause in disputes surrounding the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects under the Indus Waters Treaty, aiming to assert control over its western rivers. This was disclosed by officials.

A formal letter sent to World Bank-appointed neutral expert Michel Lino demands a suspension of the agreed proceedings, which includes Pakistan's written submissions by August and joint discussions arranged for November.

This move follows India putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. The World Bank has not issued a response yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025