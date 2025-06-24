India Seeks Pause in Kishanganga and Ratle Disputes under Indus Waters Treaty

India has requested a pause in disputes surrounding the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects under the Indus Waters Treaty, aiming to assert control over its western rivers. This was disclosed by officials.

A formal letter sent to World Bank-appointed neutral expert Michel Lino demands a suspension of the agreed proceedings, which includes Pakistan's written submissions by August and joint discussions arranged for November.

This move follows India putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. The World Bank has not issued a response yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)