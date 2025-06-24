Crackdown in Indonesia: Major Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled

Indonesian authorities have announced the arrest of 285 individuals suspected of drug trafficking, among them 29 women and seven foreigners. This comes as part of a significant crackdown over two months, during which more than half a ton of narcotics were seized.

The nationwide operation, spearheaded by the National Narcotic Agency from April to June, covered 20 provinces and also unveiled money laundering schemes by two drug syndicates, resulting in asset confiscations worth 26 billion rupiah.

In a press briefing, the agency's head, Marthinus Hukom, urged vigilance among Indonesian women in their social interactions. The operation highlights Indonesia's struggles with drug trafficking, exacerbated by international syndicates targeting the young population.

(With inputs from agencies.)