Crackdown in Indonesia: Major Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled
Indonesian authorities arrested 285 people, including seven foreigners, and seized over half a ton of narcotics during a crackdown on drug trafficking. The operation, spanning several provinces, revealed links to money laundering. Additional operations exposed large-scale drug smuggling, leading to increased arrests and drug seizures in 2024.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian authorities have announced the arrest of 285 individuals suspected of drug trafficking, among them 29 women and seven foreigners. This comes as part of a significant crackdown over two months, during which more than half a ton of narcotics were seized.
The nationwide operation, spearheaded by the National Narcotic Agency from April to June, covered 20 provinces and also unveiled money laundering schemes by two drug syndicates, resulting in asset confiscations worth 26 billion rupiah.
In a press briefing, the agency's head, Marthinus Hukom, urged vigilance among Indonesian women in their social interactions. The operation highlights Indonesia's struggles with drug trafficking, exacerbated by international syndicates targeting the young population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tibet in Turmoil: Welcoming the Dalai Lama's 90th Amidst Crackdown
Odisha Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Settlers
Crackdown on Sand Mafia: Eight Arrested in Odisha for Attacking Officer
Unprecedented Deployment: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Ignites Tensions in California
Marines in Los Angeles: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates